Boeing (NYSE:BA) Earning Neutral Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Boeing (NYSE:BA) have been trending neutral recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a coverage optimism score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 price target (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cfra cut shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.53.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $322.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.66. The firm has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing has a 12-month low of $302.72 and a 12-month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($4.26). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boeing will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

