Boeing (NYSE:BA) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Boeing (NYSE:BA) have trended somewhat negative on Monday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a daily sentiment score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $318.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.22. Boeing has a 1-year low of $302.72 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The firm has a market cap of $179.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -236.89%.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Vertical Group lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $321.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.19.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

