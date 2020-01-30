Boeing (NYSE:BA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.80 EPS

Boeing (NYSE:BA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BA stock opened at $322.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing has a 52 week low of $302.72 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Vertical Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $321.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.62.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

