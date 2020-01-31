Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Lowered to $340.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cfra cut shares of Boeing to a hold rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $349.19.

NYSE:BA traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $318.27. 4,996,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,649,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $328.32 and a 200 day moving average of $351.22. Boeing has a 1-year low of $302.72 and a 1-year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boeing will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -236.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.5% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Boeing by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

