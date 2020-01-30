Boeing (NYSE:BA) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $350.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $321.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Group lowered shares of Boeing from a neutral rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $333.00 target price (down from $360.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $349.19.

BA stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,014,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,908,187. Boeing has a 52 week low of $302.72 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The stock has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boeing will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

