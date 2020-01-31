Boeing’s (BA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Boeing (NYSE:BA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $401.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $333.00 target price (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.19.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $323.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $328.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.46. Boeing has a 1-year low of $302.72 and a 1-year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

