Boenning Scattergood Comments on Bank Of Princeton’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bank Of Princeton in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BPRN. TheStreet upgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Bank Of Princeton from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $30.50 on Friday. Bank Of Princeton has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $201.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $29.04.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Bank Of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank Of Princeton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank Of Princeton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Bank Of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

