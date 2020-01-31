Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Receives $34.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCC. DA Davidson downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Vertical Research lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

In other news, CEO Thomas Kevin Corrick sold 20,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $796,747.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,482,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayne M. Rancourt sold 6,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $254,267.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,786.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,940 shares of company stock worth $2,248,861. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,807,000 after purchasing an additional 259,027 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 680.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 353,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 75,814 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCC opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -229.49 and a beta of 2.03.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Boise Cascade had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

