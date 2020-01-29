BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $7.22 Per Share

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.22 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.34. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $448.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BOKF. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

BOKF opened at $80.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $93.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 629,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,800,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 380,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,722,000 after purchasing an additional 42,782 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 273,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 88,117 shares during the period. 40.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $655,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,739,875.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

