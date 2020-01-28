Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.58.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBD.B shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.70 to C$2.10 in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.20. 11,424,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a fifty-two week low of C$1.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.84.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

