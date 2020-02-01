Bonanza Creek Energy Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s FY2020 earnings at $6.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BCEI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

NYSE:BCEI opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.99. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $75.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.68 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 19.78%.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,354.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCEI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 229,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 24,679 shares during the period.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

