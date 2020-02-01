Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.00

Shares of Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.39), with a volume of 12500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.39).

A number of research firms have weighed in on BONH. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 71 ($0.93) target price on shares of Bonhill Group in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 50.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 million and a PE ratio of -2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.19.

In related news, insider Simon Stilwell bought 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £26,800 ($35,253.88).

About Bonhill Group (LON:BONH)

Bonhill Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and events company in the United Kingdom. The company's services include running digital advertising campaigns through its digital media platforms, demand generation solutions that generate qualified sales leads, bespoke content marketing programs, and intelligence-driven research reports.

See Also: What is a back-end load?

