Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target Cut to C$4.75 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price target dropped by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNE. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.79.

TSE BNE opened at C$3.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.99. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.86 and a twelve month high of C$8.10. The stock has a market cap of $111.52 million and a PE ratio of 8.98.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$47.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

