Boohoo Group PLC (LON:BOO) Receives GBX 315 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Boohoo Group PLC (LON:BOO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 315 ($4.14).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Boohoo Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of Boohoo Group stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 306.20 ($4.03). 3,520,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,270,000. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56. Boohoo Group has a twelve month low of GBX 168.90 ($2.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 339.51 ($4.47). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 300.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 266.52.

In related news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total value of £42,750,000 ($56,235,201.26).

About Boohoo Group

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

