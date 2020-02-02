Boot Barn (BOOT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Boot Barn to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Boot Barn stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.27.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BOOT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Boot Barn from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 31,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,098.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,770.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 10,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $430,126.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,290.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,607 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

