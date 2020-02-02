Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $82.00 and last traded at $80.85, with a volume of 328782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.75.

The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 57.89% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.78.

In other news, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $3,138,044.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,909. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.20.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks