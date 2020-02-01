Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of +10.0-11.5% to $7.22-7.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.29 billion.Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.05-3.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.78.

BAH traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.04. 1,915,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,138. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.20. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 57.89% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $658,240.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $3,138,044.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,635 shares of company stock worth $7,169,909. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

