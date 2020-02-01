BORAL LTD NEW/S (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Trading Up 7.4%

BORAL LTD NEW/S (OTCMKTS:BOALY) was up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.73 and last traded at $13.73, approximately 238 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BORAL LTD NEW/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21.

About BORAL LTD NEW/S (OTCMKTS:BOALY)

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia, the United States, and Asia. It offers asphalt, blocks, bricks, cementitious materials, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, plasterboards, quarry materials, roof tiles, fly ash, light building products and windows, and stones, as well as roofing and masonry, and timber products.

