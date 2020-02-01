BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Lowered to $43.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $34.29 on Thursday. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

