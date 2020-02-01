BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) has been trending positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BorgWarner earned a media sentiment score of 2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the auto parts company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms recently commented on BWA. Guggenheim began coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Shares of BWA opened at $34.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.26. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

