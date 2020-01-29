BorgWarner Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 5,224 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,147% compared to the average daily volume of 123 put options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price objective on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price objective on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.36.

BWA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.35. The company had a trading volume of 386,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 21.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,104,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $443,975,000 after buying an additional 2,116,861 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $28,419,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,429,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $11,342,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at $10,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

