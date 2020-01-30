Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Short Interest Update

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the December 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 466,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BPFH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Boston Private Financial stock opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Boston Private Financial has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPFH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,287,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,105,000 after purchasing an additional 75,868 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,634,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,514 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 71.2% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,518,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 631,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 3,367.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 773,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,991,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

