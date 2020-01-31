Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.47-7.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.47.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boston Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.79.

BXP traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,848. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.26. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $124.58 and a 52-week high of $143.93.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 96,802 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,482,582.56. Also, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 18,582 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total value of $2,561,528.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,245 shares of company stock valued at $21,132,052 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

