Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Raised to $157.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $152.00 to $157.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BXP. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boston Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $134.00 price target (up from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.79.

BXP stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.35. The company had a trading volume of 883,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $124.58 and a 52 week high of $144.34.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 96,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,482,582.56. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 27,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.02, for a total value of $3,756,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,983,212.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,245 shares of company stock valued at $21,132,052. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,995,000 after purchasing an additional 28,723 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 737,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,591,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,481,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 73,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 51,613 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

