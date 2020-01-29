Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.94 EPS

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 18.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Shares of BXP stock traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $142.63. The stock had a trading volume of 12,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,994. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.34 and a 200 day moving average of $133.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $124.13 and a 12-month high of $142.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

BXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.58.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Koop sold 9,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $1,331,588.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 585 shares in the company, valued at $80,765.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 18,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total transaction of $2,561,528.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,245 shares of company stock valued at $21,132,052. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More: Risk Tolerance