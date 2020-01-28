Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) versus Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) and Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Boston Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Boston Properties pays out 62.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equity Residential pays out 69.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Boston Properties has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Equity Residential has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Boston Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Boston Properties has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Residential has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Boston Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Equity Residential shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Boston Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Equity Residential shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Boston Properties and Equity Residential, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Properties 0 5 7 0 2.58 Equity Residential 4 6 1 0 1.73

Boston Properties currently has a consensus price target of $143.79, indicating a potential upside of 1.95%. Equity Residential has a consensus price target of $83.57, indicating a potential upside of 1.50%. Given Boston Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Boston Properties is more favorable than Equity Residential.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boston Properties and Equity Residential’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Properties $2.72 billion 8.03 $582.85 million $6.30 22.39 Equity Residential $2.58 billion 11.86 $657.53 million $3.25 25.34

Equity Residential has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boston Properties. Boston Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Residential, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Properties and Equity Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Properties 18.20% 6.70% 2.54% Equity Residential 29.88% 7.73% 3.84%

Summary

Boston Properties beats Equity Residential on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company's portfolio totals 52.7 million square feet and 200 properties, including fourteen properties under construction.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.