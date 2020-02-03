Boston Scientific (BSX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $41.87 on Monday. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.48.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 107,692 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $4,846,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,030,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 1,104 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $44,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,205 shares of company stock valued at $9,084,744. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

