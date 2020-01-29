Bottomline Technologies’ (EPAY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barrington Research currently has a $57.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EPAY. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.75.

EPAY stock opened at $56.59 on Tuesday. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $118,800.00. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $119,133.72. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $711,310 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,860,000 after buying an additional 35,714 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 163.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 516,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,835,000 after buying an additional 320,241 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 138,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

