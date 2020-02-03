Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) vs. Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Financial Contrast

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.8% of Bottomline Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Intuit shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Bottomline Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Intuit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bottomline Technologies and Intuit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bottomline Technologies 2.10% 5.75% 3.26% Intuit 22.79% 42.04% 24.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bottomline Technologies and Intuit’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bottomline Technologies $421.96 million 5.58 $9.43 million $0.97 55.26 Intuit $6.78 billion 10.76 $1.56 billion $5.58 50.25

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than Bottomline Technologies. Intuit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bottomline Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bottomline Technologies and Intuit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bottomline Technologies 1 1 4 0 2.50 Intuit 2 5 10 0 2.47

Bottomline Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $60.30, indicating a potential upside of 12.50%. Intuit has a consensus target price of $290.18, indicating a potential upside of 3.49%. Given Bottomline Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bottomline Technologies is more favorable than Intuit.

Volatility & Risk

Bottomline Technologies has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuit has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intuit beats Bottomline Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement. It also provides digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions; and cloud-based legal spend management solutions and services that integrate with claims management, and time and billing systems to automate legal invoice management processes. In addition, the company offers cyber fraud and risk management solutions that monitor, replay, and analyze user behavior and payment transactions to flag and stop suspicious activity in real time; and payment and document automation solutions to automate a range of business documents and supply chain processes, as well as related Web-based delivery and document archive. Further, it provides healthcare solutions for patient registration, electronic signature, mobile document, and payments; and consulting, project implementation, and training services, as well as sells printers, check papers, and magnetic ink character recognition toners. The company serves customers in the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms. This segment also offers payment processing solutions, including credit card, debit card, electronic benefits, and gift card processing services; check verification, check guarantee, and electronic check conversion services; e-invoicing services; and Web-based transaction processing services for online merchants, as well as provides financial supplies and financing for small businesses. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax Online tax return preparation services and electronic tax filing services. The company's Strategic Partner segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax Online tax return preparation services, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online and mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.