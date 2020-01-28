Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) Receives GBX 1,220.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,220.14 ($16.05).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BVS shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Bovis Homes Group from GBX 1,230 ($16.18) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Bovis Homes Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,260 ($16.57) in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

LON BVS remained flat at $GBX 1,269 ($16.69) during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 3.91. Bovis Homes Group has a 12-month low of GBX 958.50 ($12.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,402.55 ($18.45). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,313.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,162.88.

About Bovis Homes Group

Bovis Homes Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to six-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2017, it had a consented land bank of 17,096 plots. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies