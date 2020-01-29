BOX (NYSE:BOX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Box is riding on expanding customer base and solid cloud storage demand. Further, its strengthening add-on products offerings remain positives. Box’s deepening focus on advancement of the global go-to-market strategy will continue to help it in attracting customers from the global market to its platform. Growing adoption of its cloud content management platform by its existing customers as well as new customers is a tailwind. Moreover, the company’s strengthening efforts toward enriching cloud management and AI platforms will drive its growth going forward. Also, its strong free cash flow generation is encouraging. However, rising cloud competition from players like Google and Microsoft remains a concern. Also, weakness in the EMEA region continues to be a headwind. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BOX. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of BOX to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of BOX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.94.

NYSE:BOX opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. BOX has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). BOX had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 513.34%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 33.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BOX by 19,421.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOX (BOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com