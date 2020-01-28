Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.43. Boyd Gaming posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

BYD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

In related news, EVP Ted Bogich sold 19,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $526,884.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,007.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian A. Larson sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $193,715.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,311 shares of company stock worth $3,002,217 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,551,000 after acquiring an additional 444,253 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,584,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,143,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,096,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,474,000 after purchasing an additional 117,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,266,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,111,000 after purchasing an additional 130,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BYD traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.78. 1,283,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,978. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average of $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com