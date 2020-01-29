Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $185.91

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $185.91 and traded as high as $216.32. Boyd Group Income Fund shares last traded at $211.52, with a volume of 44,878 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on BYD.UN. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$215.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$200.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$206.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$186.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20.

In other news, Director W. Brock Bulbuck sold 75,000 shares of Boyd Group Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$192.25, for a total transaction of C$14,418,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,491,452.25. Also, Senior Officer Tim O’day sold 67,500 shares of Boyd Group Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$192.25, for a total transaction of C$12,976,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,674 shares in the company, valued at C$11,664,576.50.

About Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN)

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc, operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. The company operates its autobody/autoglass repair and related services facilities, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada.

