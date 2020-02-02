BP (BP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BP (NYSE:BP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BP stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.03. BP has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $122.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.05.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?