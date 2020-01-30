BP (NYSE:BP) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 0.80

News articles about BP (NYSE:BP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a news sentiment score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected BP’s ranking:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BP. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

Shares of BP stock opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BP has a twelve month low of $35.73 and a twelve month high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 billion. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that BP will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

