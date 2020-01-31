Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Short Interest Update

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Brady from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northcoast Research lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $54.33.

NYSE BRC traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.69. 139,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,982. Brady has a 12 month low of $43.83 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Brady had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brady will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

In related news, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $802,110.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,821.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $57,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,534. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 474.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Brady during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Brady by 46.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Brady by 32.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Brady during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

