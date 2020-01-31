Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.93

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.93 and traded as high as $4.18. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 3,702 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCLI. ValuEngine raised shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $90.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Preetam Shah acquired 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $47,792.00. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 44.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 40,197 shares in the last quarter. 9.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

