Brambles (ASX:BXB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.20

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.20 and traded as high as $12.51. Brambles shares last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 3,546,245 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.78, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$12.20.

Brambles Company Profile (ASX:BXB)

Brambles Limited provides supply-chain logistics solutions based on the provision of reusable pallets, crates, and containers for shared use by various participants in the supply chain. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India; and IFCO segments.

