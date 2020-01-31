Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.41-1.51 for the period. Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.41-1.51 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.92.

BDN traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,965,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,390. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.47%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director William D. Redd sold 15,000 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $227,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,187.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney sold 115,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $1,763,769.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,818. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

