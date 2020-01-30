Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Brandywine Realty Trust updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.41-1.51 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.41-1.51 EPS.

NYSE BDN opened at $16.08 on Thursday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney sold 10,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $156,054.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,454,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $87,210.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,775 shares of company stock worth $2,527,818. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

