Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.24% from the company’s previous close.

BDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 82.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.02. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director William D. Redd sold 15,000 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $227,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,187.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney sold 115,885 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $1,763,769.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,357 in the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 344,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 65,623 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 411,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 34,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

