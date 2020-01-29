Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Short Interest Up 27.1% in January

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the December 31st total of 5,680,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

In related news, Director William D. Redd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $227,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,187.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 16,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $250,461.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 196,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,016,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,818. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDN. CWM LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 95.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.08. 1,458,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,105. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $16.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on BDN shares. Mizuho cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $19.00 price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Recommended Story: Death Cross