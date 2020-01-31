Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.41-1.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.46. Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.41-1.51 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BDN traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,965,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,390. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.02. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BDN shares. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $19.00 price target on Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.92.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,700 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $87,210.00. Also, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney sold 10,068 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $156,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,454,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,818. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

