Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $19.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.70.

NYSE BDN opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $16.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.47%.

In related news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 16,338 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $250,461.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 196,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,700 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $87,210.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,775 shares of company stock worth $2,527,818. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1,406.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,842,000 after buying an additional 1,684,838 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $9,699,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2,298.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 410,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 393,033 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,663,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,106,000 after purchasing an additional 311,534 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,534,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 200,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.