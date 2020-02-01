Brave Bison Group (LON:BBSN) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Brave Bison Group PLC (LON:BBSN)’s share price traded down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.02), 291,837 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 224,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.18 ($0.02).

The firm has a market cap of $7.20 million and a P/E ratio of -11.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.44.

About Brave Bison Group (LON:BBSN)

Brave Bison Group plc, a social video company, engages in the creation, distribution, and monetization of online video content in Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company provides an online video distribution and marketing network. It helps content owners, creators, brands, and publishers to build and engage online audiences; and enables its clients to commercialize their content to audiences on various online video platforms, such as YouTube and Facebook.

