Bravura Solutions (ASX:BVS) Trading 0.4% Higher

Bravura Solutions Ltd (ASX:BVS)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$5.71 ($4.05) and last traded at A$5.60 ($3.97), 1,093,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$5.58 ($3.96).

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$5.46 and its 200 day moving average is A$4.67.

Bravura Solutions Company Profile (ASX:BVS)

Bravura Solutions Limited provides enterprise software and software-as-a-service (SaaS) to the wealth management, life insurance, and funds administration markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Funds Administration.

