Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $90.48

Breedon Group PLC (LON:BREE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 90.48 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 90.40 ($1.19), with a volume of 43928 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.50 ($1.19).

Several analysts have weighed in on BREE shares. Davy Research raised Breedon Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 76 ($1.00) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Breedon Group from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Breedon Group from GBX 78 ($1.03) to GBX 92 ($1.21) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 88.50 ($1.16).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.74.

In other Breedon Group news, insider Clive Watson bought 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £33,750 ($44,396.21).

About Breedon Group (LON:BREE)

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

