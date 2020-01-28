Brenntag AG (FRA:BNR) Receives €51.87 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Brenntag AG (FRA:BNR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €51.87 ($60.31).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC set a €58.50 ($68.02) target price on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.50 ($63.37) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of FRA BNR traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €47.79 ($55.57). 343,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($65.41). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €48.80 and its 200 day moving average price is €45.95.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

