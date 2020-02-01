Brian B. Hansen Sells 20,945 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 20,945 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $1,625,750.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,910.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $76.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.08 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.46. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $78.41.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.46 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

TNDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,622,000 after acquiring an additional 83,336 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after acquiring an additional 102,758 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 700,836 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,335,000 after acquiring an additional 86,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 664,390 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,186,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund