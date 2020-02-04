Brian Mitchener Sells 500,000 Shares of Sound Energy PLC (LON:SOU) Stock

Sound Energy PLC (LON:SOU) insider Brian Mitchener sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £10,000 ($13,154.43).

LON SOU opened at GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66. The company has a market cap of $20.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.95. Sound Energy PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 28 ($0.37).

About Sound Energy

Sound Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Tendrara license covering an area of 9,336 square kilometers; Anoual license, which covers an area of 8,873 square kilometers; and Matarka license that covers an area of 5,223 square kilometers located in Eastern Morocco.

